-
Rigdon Boykin, the South Carolina attorney who made up to $120,000 a month in his role as the lead negotiator on the Alaska LNG project, is no longer working for the state.
-
The state and its three oil company partners - ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips -- voted unanimously late Thursday afternoon to continue work on the project, which aims to bring natural gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula for export.Download Audio
-
As the state prepares to take a larger role in the Alaska LNG gas line project, its leadership team is once again in flux. The changes are bringing new attention to the salaries involved -- including one negotiator who has been paid about $120,000 a month since June.Download Audio
-
With a unanimous vote in the House on Wednesday, the Alaska legislature has approved Gov. Bill Walker’s request to end the state’s partnership with TransCanada -- and take a larger role in the project to build a natural gas line from the North Slope.Download Audio
-
The State Senate voted 16 to 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG gas pipeline project.Download Audio
-
Lawmakers say it’s all but inevitable they'll approve the governor’s request to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG project. But they are raising concerns about the state’s ability to take the company’s place.Download Audio
-
Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
-
The Legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project -- that’s the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The big question before lawmakers this session is whether the state should take a larger stake in the project, by buying out one of its partners. Download Audio
-
Lawmakers are heading to Juneau to discuss the Alaska LNG project - a so-called "gigaproject" with a price tag of $45-$65 billion. But if you're like a lot of Alaskans, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. So we break it down.Download Audio
-
With two days to go until the session opens, it’s already off to a testy start. Download Audio