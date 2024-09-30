-
Alaska Air and other carriers are working with the Department of Transportation to ensure that communities around the state continue to receive air service after Ravn's decision to shut down operations.
-
The North Slope Borough's Emergency Order states that the move is necessary to continue essential air service to the borough's eight communities after Ravn halted all its operations on Sunday.
-
On Friday, representatives of RavnAir Group said that there would be four flights per week to the Aleutian fishing town. On Sunday, the company said it would lay off all staff.
-
Two Alaska Airlines pilots are being recognized for safely handling a jet last year after one of its engines exploded while taking off from Sitka.