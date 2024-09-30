-
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
Fuel waste areas left by the Air Force during its stay in Galena could be cleaned up soon. City Council voted Tuesday night to further talks about leasing a building on the former base to Air Force-hired subcontractors.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...