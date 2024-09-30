-
LISTEN: Why an Alaska artist made a 12-foot kuspuk featuring the faces of missing and murdered Native womenAlaska Native artist Amber Webb says the 12-foot-tall kuspuk includes the portraits of 250 Native women missing or killed in the U.S and Canada.
-
As Alaskans from around the state gather in Fairbanks for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention, 170 artists filled the Carlson Center for the popular Customary Native Arts Show.
-
As the year’s Alaska Federation of Natives Convention began Thursday in Fairbanks, this year’s theme — “Good Government, Alaskan Driven” — loomed large.
-
A group of protesters briefly interrupted Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s address to the Alaska Federation of Natives convention Thursday morning, drawing a rebuke…
-
