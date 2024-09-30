-
Highlight reel of candidates running for Anchorage assembly seat D, serving West Anchorage.
Eric Croft, Dustin Darden, Ira Perman and Adam Trombley run for Seat D in the Anchorage Assembly.
The Anchorage Assembly approved awarding the engineering firm CH2M Hill a 30-million dollar contract to get the Port of Anchorage Project back on track at Tuesday's meeting. But assembly members had some questions.
The Anchorage Assembly voted to repeal a controversial labor law at their regular meeting Tuesday night, but Mayor Dan Sullivan used his veto power to over ride their decision.
The Anchorage Assembly unanimously passed a new version of an ordinance that allows bars to stay open for an extra 'safety' hour so that patrons can filter out slowly. The assembly hopes the new version of the law will increase participation in a program aimed at curbing problems at closing time.