    Returning to activity after a Covid infection
    Eric Bork
    On this Outdoor Explorer, the journey back to activity after a Covid infection. Our guests will include the team physician for the University of Washington football team who has been researching the impacts of Covid on athletes, a physical therapist who treats post-Covid breathing issues, and an Ironman athlete who has had his season turned upside down.
    Aurora Viewing
    Kristin Spack
    http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page