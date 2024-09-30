2014-2015 Budget

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    ASD Board Taps Reserves to Pass Budget
    Daysha Eaton
    After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget that cuts $23 million and 200 positions on Thursday night. More than a dozen people testified. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.