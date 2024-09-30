-
In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
With the university's semester starting up next week, they will talk about some of the great programs that the department has coming up this season.
Friday, August 5 at 2:45pmThis week on Stage Talk, Bill Cotton and Shatzie Schaefers stop by to share what's coming up next season at Anchorage Community Theatre. Auditions are being held Friday night for Arsenic and Old Lace, set to open the new season in October.
The Anchorage economy in 2011 is growing and that's a trend likely to continue through 2014. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation also says some sectors are actually stronger than expected.
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.