In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

