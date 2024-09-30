Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2011

  • Addressing Alaskans
    State of the City 2011
    Kristin Spack
    In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    UAA Dept. of Theater & Dance – Upcoming Season
    Josh Edge
    With the university's semester starting up next week, they will talk about some of the great programs that the department has coming up this season.
  • Programs
    Anchorage Community Theatre 2011-2012
    Kristin Spack
    Friday, August 5 at 2:45pmThis week on Stage Talk, Bill Cotton and Shatzie Schaefers stop by to share what's coming up next season at Anchorage Community Theatre. Auditions are being held Friday night for Arsenic and Old Lace, set to open the new season in October.
  • News
    Anchorage's Economic Future Marked By Slow Growth
    Len Anderson
    The Anchorage economy in 2011 is growing and that's a trend likely to continue through 2014. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation also says some sectors are actually stronger than expected.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 28, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
  • News
    Web Extra: AEDC's Complete Mid-Year Economic Forecast
    Len Anderson
    To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.