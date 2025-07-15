Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Odd Squad

Sunny Sides Add Up / Old Odd New Tricks (ASL)

Season 3 Episode 32 | 28m 00s

Orla thought she was the only ancient Agent left. But when a distress call comes through, it becomes clear that she was wrong. / Now that ancient Agent Orlando has completed retraining, he is ready to go out into the field with the Mobile Unit.

Aired: 07/29/25
Watch 28:00
Odd Squad
Double O Trouble (ASL)
The Agents try to stop Aarti from turning the city to paper dolls.
Episode: S3 E25 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Odd Squad
H2 Oh No/In Your Dreams (ASL)
The Agents head to William Ocean’s lair. / The Mobile Unit must go into Little O’s dreams.
Episode: S3 E23 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Odd Squad
Monumental Oddness/Party Crashers (ASL)
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Episode: S3 E30 | 28:00
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 2
Oddness is spreading all over town.
Episode: S4 E412 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Agent Overhill’s Last Day
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Three is the Oddest Number
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
The Other Ozzie
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 1
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
Episode: S4 E412 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Oddtober the Thirteenth
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Villain of the Year
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Episode: S4 E408 | 11:40