Odd Squad

OSGU | Nature Cat: Cave Hunt

Season 50 Episode 3 | 3m 50s

To help find his way back to headquarters, Olindo and Oaklynn play ‘Cave Hunt’ from Nature Cat.

Aired: 10/02/25
Odd Squad
OSGU | Jelly, Ben & Pogo: Sakto
Oaklynn helps Olindo keep organized by playing "Sakto" from Jelly, Belly & Pogo.
Episode: S50 E2 | 4:35
Odd Squad
OSGU | Arthur: Wizard Academy
It's 'Bring Your Wizard to Work' Day.
Episode: S50 E5 | 4:54
Odd Squad
OSGU | Wild Kratts: World Rescue
...
Episode: S50 E1 | 4:01
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Episode: S50 E0
Odd Squad
Monumental Oddness/Party Crashers (ASL)
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Episode: S3 E30 | 28:00
Odd Squad
Oddtober the Thirteenth/Agent Overhill’s Last Day (ASL)
Odd Squad throws a party for villains. / Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:06
Odd Squad
The Triangle Sisters/Miss Information (ASL)
Shapes have been stolen from the museum. / Miss Information is spreading lies.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:06
Odd Squad
Odd Ones In, Part 1 & 2 (ASL)
Odd Squad recruits a new Agent. / The Agents must stop the Icy Mousey.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:06
Odd Squad
The Other Ozzie/Three is the Oddest Number (ASL)
Oz arrives from another dimension. / Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:06
Odd Squad
Odd Together Now, Part 1 & 2 (ASL)
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit must stop a group of villains from breaking into headquarters.
Episode: S3 E33 | 28:00