Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Odd Squad

OSGU | City Island: City Island Adventure

Season 50 Episode 28 | 4m 14s

Agent-in-Training Osprey calms her nerves with a game of City Island Adventure.

Aired: 02/05/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Odd Squad Gaming Unit
  • Odd Squad Season 8
  • Odd Squad Season 7
  • OddTube - Season 2
  • OddTube - Season 1
  • Odd Squad Season 4
  • Odd Squad Season 3
  • Odd Squad Season 2
  • Odd Squad Season 1
Watch 4:12
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Loops Lunch
What will Oaklynn create with all the ingredients in her lunchbox?
Episode: S50 E25 | 4:12
Watch 4:56
Odd Squad
OSGU | Fave Games Where you Work in a Store
Oaklynn and Olindo round up their favorite games where you work in a store.
Episode: S50 E46 | 4:56
Watch 3:51
Odd Squad
OSGU | Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Museum Maker
Agent Olindo shows Oaklynn around the museum in Xavier Riddle's Museum Maker.
Episode: S50 E9 | 3:51
Watch 4:49
Odd Squad
OSGU | Molly of Denali: Sled Dog Dash
Very Special Agent Odie helps Oaklynn and Olindo learn how to play Sled Dog Dash.
Episode: S50 E14 | 4:49
Watch 3:23
Odd Squad
OSGU | Make Your Own Story
Agent O'Parcel plays Arthur's Tiny Tales.
Episode: S50 E44 | 3:23
Watch 4:33
Odd Squad
OSGU | Rosie's Rules: Slime Store
Oaklynn is joined by a Slime Expert to play "Slime Store."
Episode: S50 E11 | 4:33
Watch 3:28
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Oddstacle Course
Jump in the OSMU van and beat some oddness!
Episode: S50 E10 | 3:28
Watch 4:22
Odd Squad
OSGU | Jelly, Ben & Pogo: Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out!
Episode: S50 E16 | 4:22
Watch 4:05
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Vacuum Hockey
Olindo and Osprey go head-to-head in a game of Vacuum Hockey.
Episode: S50 E26 | 4:05
Watch 3:46
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Dicey Escape Part 1
Olindo's world gets turned upside down, so Oaklynn suggests they play "Dicey Escape."
Episode: S50 E6 | 3:46