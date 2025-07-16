Odd Together Now, Part 1 & 2 (ASL)

Latest Episodes
The Agents head to William Ocean’s lair. / The Mobile Unit must go into Little O’s dreams.
The Agents try to stop Aarti from turning the city to paper dolls.
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Orla is not the only ancient Agent left./ Ancient Agent Orlando has completed retraining.
Shapes have been stolen from the museum. / Miss Information is spreading lies.
Odd Squad recruits a new Agent. / The Agents must stop the Icy Mousey.
Oddness is spreading all over town.
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Oz arrives from another dimension.