Alaska at Work

The Story Behind the Crystal Worl Plane Alaska At Work

Season 2 Episode 2 | 1m 06s

Just flew on the stunning Crystal Worl plane by Alaska Airlines! Dive into the story behind Crystal Worl’s masterpiece, Xáat Kwáani (Salmon People), the first aircraft named in an Alaska Native language. Celebrating Indigenous art and culture, this plane is a flying tribute to the rich heritage of Alaska’s First Peoples.

Aired: 05/12/25
Alaska at Work is made possible in part by ConocoPhillips and Saltchuk
