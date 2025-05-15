Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska at Work

Jobs in Aviation

Season 2 Episode 3 | 1m 12s

From flight attendants and mechanics to dispatchers and avionics techs, aviation offers a variety of careers with great pay and travel perks. Learn about salaries, hands-on job roles, and the unique opportunities available at places like Lake Hood.

Aired: 05/14/25
Watch 0:54
Alaska at Work
Welcome to the Transportation Industry
The transportation industry is massive—and it's hiring. Find out where you could fit in.
Episode: S2 E1 | 0:54
Watch 0:56
Alaska at Work
A Day in the Life: Aircraft Mechanic Feat. London Moreno
Fixing planes today, flying them tomorrow. Meet London.
Episode: S2 E4 | 0:56
Watch 1:30
Alaska at Work
Work in Construction
Build roads. Build your future. Alaska’s construction jobs are high-paying and always in demand.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:30
Watch 1:06
Alaska at Work
The Story Behind the Crystal Worl Plane Alaska At Work
Fly with me on a plane with the new artwork designed by Crystal Worl.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:06
Watch 1:45
Alaska at Work
Learning Welding and Job Skills for Life After Incarceration
Learning Welding and Job Skills for Life After Incarceration | Alaska @ Work
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:45
Watch 1:54
Alaska at Work
Alaska @ Work is helping young people find rewarding careers
Alaska @ Work overview
Episode: S1 E17 | 1:54
Watch 0:59
Alaska at Work
Jumpstart Your Career in Healthcare with PATH
Jumpstart Your Career in Healthcare with PATH | Alaska @ Work
Episode: S1 E15 | 0:59
Watch 1:12
Alaska at Work
Becoming an HVAC Service Technician | Alaska @ Work
Becoming an HVAC Service Technician | Alaska @ Work
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:12
Watch 3:00
Alaska at Work
Mary’s Story Working in the Healthcare Industry
Mary’s Story Working in the Healthcare Industry | Alaska @ Work
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Watch 2:00
Alaska at Work
A Safe Start to a Maritime Career | Alaska @ Work
A Safe Start to a Maritime Career | Alaska @ Work
Episode: S1 E12 | 2:00