Keeping warm with board games this winter | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:13 PM AKST
Two men sit in a radio studio.
Andy Rogers, owner of Tier 1 Cards & Games (right), recently joined Hometown, Alaska host, Dave Waldron, to discuss what's happening in the world of tabletop games. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

As the days get darker and the temperatures drop, many of us like to huddle inside and play games. Whether you like card games, board games or games with words, we've got you covered. Host Dave Waldron introduces you to a local meetup group that specializes in gaming and he talks with a local card and board game shop owner about some of the most interesting games in his store.

Four people sit in a radio studio.
Members of the Anchorage Board Gaming meetup group discuss their events with Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
1st segment:
Anchorage Board Gaming:
Sarah Cheverie
Ellen Segal
Vennie Nemecek

2nd segment:
Andy Rogers, Owner, Tier 1 Cards & Games

LINKS:
Anchorage Board Gaming: Meetup
Tier 1 Cards & Games

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
