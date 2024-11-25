Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Food traditions, holiday cooking and Alaska ingredients with Francis Lam | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:25 AM AKST
Francis Lam (right) recently joined Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry to discuss food traditions, his travels in Alaska, and cooking local ingredients in our holiday meals. (PBS)
On this episode host Kim Sherry speaks with cookbook editor and food journalist, Francis Lam. Lam is also host of " The Splendid Table" and judge on " The Great American Recipe." That's where Sherry first met Lam, when she was the very first contestant on the show to come from Alaska. We hear about his experience travelling in Alaska and talk about how culture shapes our love of food. Later in the show we hear ideas on incorporating Alaska ingredients in your next holiday meal.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Francis Lam, food journalist, host of "The Splendid Table"

