Discussing locally sourced food with Arctic Harvest Deliveries | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:57 AM AKST
Two women sit in a radio studio.
Arctic Harvest Deliveries founder and owner, Kyla Byers (left), recently sat down with Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry to discuss local ingredients and food security in the state. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

It's not always easy to find locally grown or raised food items in Alaska, but you might be surprised at what is out there. Kyla Byers is a founder and owner of Arctic Harvest Deliveries. The company specializes in supplying produce, meat, eggs and artisan grocery products from local, Alaskan farmers and food entrepreneurs around the state. Byers tells us how the business got started, about supplying home cooks and professional chefs alike and what we can do to ensure our state’s food security. Later in the show Sherry gives cooking tips on how to prepare some of these local ingredients.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Kyla Byers, founder/owner, Arctic Harvest Deliveries

LINKS:
Arctic Harvest Deliveries
Kim's Alaskan Chowder | PBS Food
Roasted Alaska Beet Sauce with Pasta – Alaska Girl Eats
3 Layer Alaska Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting – Alaska Girl Eats
Sockeye Salmon Bahn Mi – Alaska Girl Eats

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
