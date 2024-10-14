Heading into their 10th season, Parlor in the Round is still going strong | Hometown, Alaska

What is one part improv, one part concert, and one part musical game show? The answer is the concert series Parlor in the Round. The eclectic group will be debuting their 10th season on Thursday, October 17 at the Bear Tooth Theater. Host Dave Waldron sits down with Parlor in the Round founder and producer Kevin Worrell and musician Selma Casagranda, who will be performing at the upcoming event. They discuss the history of the program, how it works and give us a taste of what to expect.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Kevin Worrell, founder and producer, Parlor in the Round

Selma Casagranda, musician

Parlor in the Round website

Tickets

PITR Facebook

PITR Instagram