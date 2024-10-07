Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mr. Whitekeys says now is a great time to start birding in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
a man and a woman sit in a radio studio.
Mr. Whitekeys is the president of the Anchorage Audubon Society. He recently joined host Kim Sherry to discuss birding in Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Join us for an interview with Alaska legend and Anchorage birder, Mr. Whitekeys. We dive into the best birdwatching spots around the city and explore the incredible variety of bird species that call Alaska home. From bald eagles soaring overhead to the rare sightings of migratory birds, Anchorage offers birders a unique experience. We’ll also talk about how you can get involved in local birdwatching events and discover the hidden world of birds in your own backyard.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Mr. Whitekeys, President, Anchorage Audubon Society/Alaska legend

LINKS:
Anchorage Audubon Society Anchorage Audubon Facebook
Alaska Department of Fish and Game: Bird Species of Alaska
ADFG: Birding Checklists and Resources

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
