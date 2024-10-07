Mr. Whitekeys says now is a great time to start birding in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

Join us for an interview with Alaska legend and Anchorage birder, Mr. Whitekeys. We dive into the best birdwatching spots around the city and explore the incredible variety of bird species that call Alaska home. From bald eagles soaring overhead to the rare sightings of migratory birds, Anchorage offers birders a unique experience. We’ll also talk about how you can get involved in local birdwatching events and discover the hidden world of birds in your own backyard.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Mr. Whitekeys, President, Anchorage Audubon Society/Alaska legend

LINKS:

Anchorage Audubon Society Anchorage Audubon Facebook

Alaska Department of Fish and Game: Bird Species of Alaska

ADFG: Birding Checklists and Resources