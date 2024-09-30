A deep dive into fungi facts and mushroom magic | Hometown, Alaska
This week on Hometown, Alaska we’re diving deep into the fascinating world of fungi! From foraging wild mushrooms in Alaska’s untamed wilderness to cultivating them right here in the Anchorage—we explore the magic of mushrooms with a local expert from Far North Fungi, Gabe DeGange. He gives host Kim Sherry mushroom cooking tips, discusses health benefits and lays out other helpful fungi facts.
HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Gabe DeGange, co-owner, Far North Fungi
LINKS:
Far North Fungi website
US Forest Service: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska
iNaturalist: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska