A deep dive into fungi facts and mushroom magic | Hometown, Alaska

This week on Hometown, Alaska we’re diving deep into the fascinating world of fungi! From foraging wild mushrooms in Alaska’s untamed wilderness to cultivating them right here in the Anchorage—we explore the magic of mushrooms with a local expert from Far North Fungi, Gabe DeGange. He gives host Kim Sherry mushroom cooking tips, discusses health benefits and lays out other helpful fungi facts.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Gabe DeGange, co-owner, Far North Fungi

LINKS:

Far North Fungi website

US Forest Service: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska

iNaturalist: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska