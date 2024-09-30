Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
A deep dive into fungi facts and mushroom magic | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:50 AM AKDT
A variety of mushrooms.
A variety of mushrooms cultivated by Far North Fungi. (Far North Fungi)

This week on Hometown, Alaska we’re diving deep into the fascinating world of fungi! From foraging wild mushrooms in Alaska’s untamed wilderness to cultivating them right here in the Anchorage—we explore the magic of mushrooms with a local expert from Far North Fungi, Gabe DeGange. He gives host Kim Sherry mushroom cooking tips, discusses health benefits and lays out other helpful fungi facts.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Gabe DeGange, co-owner, Far North Fungi

LINKS:
Far North Fungi website
US Forest Service: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska
iNaturalist: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska

Pink oyster mushroom.
Pink Oyster mushroom. (Far North Fungi)
Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
