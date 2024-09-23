Getting acquainted with our insect neighbors | Hometown, Alaska

This week we’re getting up close and personal with some of the smallest, but most important residents of Alaska—the insects! Whether they’re buzzing around in the midnight sun or helping to keep our wild spaces thriving, Alaska’s bugs have fascinating stories to tell. Host Kim Sherry is joined by entomologist Alex Wenninger to find out about the diverse species of insects in the state, how to plan your garden for bug success and citizen science projects.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Alex Wenninger, Entomologist, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Cooperative Extension Services

LINKS:

UAF Cooperative Extension Service

State of Alaska epidemiology bulletin about ticks and tick-vectored diseases in AK

"Alaska beetles survive unearthly temperatures" - Ned Rozell

Alaska Integrated Pest Management program: weeds/insects submission portal

Alaska Bee Atlas

Submit-a-tick

iNaturalist - Non-Marine Arthropods of AK

iNaturalist - Alaska Lady Beetles

iNaturalist - Alaska Forest Health Observation