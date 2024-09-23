Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getting acquainted with our insect neighbors | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:59 AM AKDT
A woman stands outside with a bug capturing net.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Services entomologist Alex Wenninger working in the field. (Alex Wenninger)

This week we’re getting up close and personal with some of the smallest, but most important residents of Alaska—the insects! Whether they’re buzzing around in the midnight sun or helping to keep our wild spaces thriving, Alaska’s bugs have fascinating stories to tell. Host Kim Sherry is joined by entomologist Alex Wenninger to find out about the diverse species of insects in the state, how to plan your garden for bug success and citizen science projects.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Alex Wenninger, Entomologist, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Cooperative Extension Services

LINKS:
UAF Cooperative Extension Service
State of Alaska epidemiology bulletin about ticks and tick-vectored diseases in AK
"Alaska beetles survive unearthly temperatures" - Ned Rozell
Alaska Integrated Pest Management program: weeds/insects submission portal
Alaska Bee Atlas
Submit-a-tick
iNaturalist - Non-Marine Arthropods of AK
iNaturalist - Alaska Lady Beetles
iNaturalist - Alaska Forest Health Observation

A wasp sits on top of a yarrow flower.
A male Cerceris wasp pollinating yarrow. (Alex Wenniger)
Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson