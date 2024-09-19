Outdoor recreation at the Alaska State Fair | Outdoor Explorer
The Alaska State Fair in Palmer draws thousands of people each year to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley for food, rides, craft booths and – of course – the farm exhibits. It’s also a top spot for community connection. But can the State Fair also be a place for Alaskans to connect with outdoor recreation?
In this episode hear host Amy Bushatz explore that question while on location at the fair as she attends events ranging from the annual directors’ reception to the great pumpkin weigh-off, with special guest appearances by fair historians, outdoor enthusiasts, pumpkin growers and cabbage fairies.
HOST: Amy Bushatz
GUESTS:
Jeff Curtis, Alaska State Fair CEO
Talis Colberg, former Alaska Attorney General
Burl Dickman, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Ken Baylock, giant pumpkin master of ceremonies
Silas and Seth Dinkel, giant pumpkin competitors
Kierre Childers, cabbage fairy
Ailis Vann, cabbage fairy
Nick Hanson, Alaska Ninja Warrior
Megan Justus, Skee tawk manager
Jessi Morse, Alaska Division of Forestry
LINKS:
Alaska State Fair Talis Colberg’s work on Alaska State Fair history Alaska State Fair pumpkin weigh-off