Outdoor recreation at the Alaska State Fair | Outdoor Explorer

The Alaska State Fair in Palmer draws thousands of people each year to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley for food, rides, craft booths and – of course – the farm exhibits. It’s also a top spot for community connection. But can the State Fair also be a place for Alaskans to connect with outdoor recreation?

In this episode hear host Amy Bushatz explore that question while on location at the fair as she attends events ranging from the annual directors’ reception to the great pumpkin weigh-off, with special guest appearances by fair historians, outdoor enthusiasts, pumpkin growers and cabbage fairies.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Jeff Curtis, Alaska State Fair CEO

Talis Colberg, former Alaska Attorney General

Burl Dickman, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Ken Baylock, giant pumpkin master of ceremonies

Silas and Seth Dinkel, giant pumpkin competitors

Kierre Childers, cabbage fairy

Ailis Vann, cabbage fairy

Nick Hanson, Alaska Ninja Warrior

Megan Justus, Skee tawk manager

Jessi Morse, Alaska Division of Forestry

LINKS:

Alaska State Fair Talis Colberg’s work on Alaska State Fair history Alaska State Fair pumpkin weigh-off

