Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials release a winter shelter plan that would put some homeless residents in private rooms. Plus, federal funding will help bolster the state's marine highway system and build a new ferry. And, local influencers showcase the Alaska lifestyle on social media.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.