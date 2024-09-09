Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Exploring the history of early Anchorage crimes and criminals | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:40 PM AKDT
A mugshot from 1918.
Claude T. Boyles in 1918 at McNeil Island penitentiary in WA. (National Archives photo)

True-crime podcasts and television are popular, but why exactly is that? What is it about the seedy underbelly of society that draws us in? On this Hometown, Alaska we learn about the earliest criminals of Anchorage and why their stories are still filled with intrigue 100 years later. We're joined by historian and columnist David Reamer who discusses his recent article in the Anchorage Daily News.

Reamer will be giving a talk about Alaska representation in film in the Bear Tooth theater on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: David Reamer, historian, Anchorage Daily News Columnist

LINKS:
"An up-close look at Anchorage’s earliest criminals" - Anchorage Daily News
David Reamer's "Histories of Alaska" column

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
