Exploring the history of early Anchorage crimes and criminals | Hometown, Alaska

True-crime podcasts and television are popular, but why exactly is that? What is it about the seedy underbelly of society that draws us in? On this Hometown, Alaska we learn about the earliest criminals of Anchorage and why their stories are still filled with intrigue 100 years later. We're joined by historian and columnist David Reamer who discusses his recent article in the Anchorage Daily News.

Reamer will be giving a talk about Alaska representation in film in the Bear Tooth theater on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: David Reamer, historian, Anchorage Daily News Columnist

LINKS:

"An up-close look at Anchorage’s earliest criminals" - Anchorage Daily News

David Reamer's "Histories of Alaska" column