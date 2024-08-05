Back to School with ASD Superintendent Dr. Jharett Bryantt | Hometown, Alaska
School is back in session next week for many Alaskans and with the new school year comes new challenges and changes. On this Hometown, Alaska we hear about those, including new start times, larger middle schools and how snow days are decided. We also get to know Dr. Jharett Bryantt, who will be entering his third year as the superintendent for the Anchorage School District.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUEST: Dr. Jharett Bryantt, Superintendent, Anchorage School District
LINKS:
Anchorage School District website
ASD calendars
ASD Family Support and Resources