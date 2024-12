Did you know that one of the best professional cyclists in the world is an Alaskan? Kristen Faulkner from Homer is a member of the U.S. Olympic track cycling team for this summer’s Paris games. This week she joins Outdoor Explorer to discuss the finer points of riding a bike inside a velodrome.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUEST: Kristen Faulkner, U.S. Olympic track cycling team

LINKS:

Kristen Faulkner's website Team USA Cycling website