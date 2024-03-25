A deep dive into the Alaska B4UDie comedy festival | Hometown, Alaska

Starting next Monday is the Alaska B4UDie comedy fest, a week-long event taking place in Anchorage, Wasilla, Girdwood and Talkeetna. The festival will feature some out-of-state headliners but will also offer plenty of local talent. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we meet the founder and some comedians behind B4UDie, talk about the art of stand-up comedy and explore how it's cementing its place in Alaska.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Kass Smiley, comedian, founder of B4Udie

Katelyn Owens, comedian

Ben Peterson, comedian

LINKS:

Alaska B4UDie website

Facebook

Instagram

Rubber Ptarmigan website