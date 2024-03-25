Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
A deep dive into the Alaska B4UDie comedy festival | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:13 PM AKDT
Two men and two women sit in a radio studio.
Left to right: Ben Peterson, host Dave Waldron, Katelyn Owens and Kass Smiley in the Alaska Public Media radio studio for a conversation about the upcoming B4UDie Comedy Festival. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Starting next Monday is the Alaska B4UDie comedy fest, a week-long event taking place in Anchorage, Wasilla, Girdwood and Talkeetna. The festival will feature some out-of-state headliners but will also offer plenty of local talent. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we meet the founder and some comedians behind B4UDie, talk about the art of stand-up comedy and explore how it's cementing its place in Alaska.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Kass Smiley, comedian, founder of B4Udie
Katelyn Owens, comedian
Ben Peterson, comedian

LINKS:
Alaska B4UDie website
Facebook
Instagram
Rubber Ptarmigan website

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
