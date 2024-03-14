Arctic Winter Games | Outdoor Explorer BONUS EPISODE

The Arctic Winter Games is a biennial event celebrating the sports and culture of the people who live in the circumpolar north. Delegations from Alaska, northern Canada, Greenland and northern Scandinavia gather to compete in 21 different sports and share their cultures with one another. This year it’s Alaska’s turn to host the Arctic Winter Games, which will take place during the school spring break, March 10-16, in the Mat-Su Valley.

