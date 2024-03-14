Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Arctic Winter Games | Outdoor Explorer BONUS EPISODE

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:27 PM AKDT

The Arctic Winter Games is a biennial event celebrating the sports and culture of the people who live in the circumpolar north. Delegations from Alaska, northern Canada, Greenland and northern Scandinavia gather to compete in 21 different sports and share their cultures with one another. This year it’s Alaska’s turn to host the Arctic Winter Games, which will take place during the school spring break, March 10-16, in the Mat-Su Valley.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Amy Spargo, Chair of the Arctic Winter Games Board
Telsche Overby, Arts and Culture Program Coordinator

LINKS:
Arctic Winter Games Website Arctic Winter Games Livestream

NOTE: This episode was recorded prior to the start of the Arctic Winter Games.

Outdoor Explorer
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
