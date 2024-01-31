UAA's Atwood Chair of Journalism John Sharify reflects on a storied career |Hometown, Alaska

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we're joined by University of Alaska Anchorage Atwood Chair of Journalism, John Sharify. He’s a 79-time Emmy award winner, a nine-time Edward R. Murrow award winner and a DuPont Columbia award winner, which is the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. Now in his second year filling the role, Sharify has been imparting the university’s students with knowledge gleaned from a career spanning three decades.

HOST: O'Hara Shipe

GUEST: John Sharify, UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism

