UAA's Atwood Chair of Journalism John Sharify reflects on a storied career |Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published January 30, 2024 at 9:41 PM AKST
A man with glasses poses with his hand on his chin.
UAA's Atwood Chair of Journalism, John Sharify, brings a wealth of experience to the next generation of Alaska reporters. (O'Hara Shipe)

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we're joined by University of Alaska Anchorage Atwood Chair of Journalism, John Sharify. He’s a 79-time Emmy award winner, a nine-time Edward R. Murrow award winner and a DuPont Columbia award winner, which is the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. Now in his second year filling the role, Sharify has been imparting the university’s students with knowledge gleaned from a career spanning three decades.

HOST: O'Hara Shipe

GUEST: John Sharify, UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism

LINKS:
John Sharify YouTube
Anchorage Press "Backstories: John Sharify"
Atwood Chair of Journalism
UAA Department of Journalism and Public Communications

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
