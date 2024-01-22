Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Celebrating 35 years of the Anchorage Folk Festival | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:17 AM AKST

The Anchorage Folk Festival is a 10-day event that is celebrating its 35th year of showcasing national and local talent. On this Hometown, Alaska we'll hear from a pair of board members about some treasures you can find this year and have some in-studio performances from this year's featured musicians.

A woman stands between two men, the one on the right is holding a guitar and they are standing in a radio studio.
Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron (left) poses with Natalie and Tim Tucker of Tucker tunes at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Johnse Otsman, Board President, Anchorage Folk Festival
Marianne See, Board Director, Anchorage Folk Festival
Tim and Natalie Tucker, musicians, Tucker Tunes
Robin Hopper, award-winning songwriter, musician, educator

LINKS:
Anchorage Folk Festival website
Anchorage Folk Festival schedule Tucker Tunes Facebook
Robin Hopper website

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
