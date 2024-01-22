Celebrating 35 years of the Anchorage Folk Festival | Hometown, Alaska

The Anchorage Folk Festival is a 10-day event that is celebrating its 35th year of showcasing national and local talent. On this Hometown, Alaska we'll hear from a pair of board members about some treasures you can find this year and have some in-studio performances from this year's featured musicians.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Johnse Otsman, Board President, Anchorage Folk Festival

Marianne See, Board Director, Anchorage Folk Festival

Tim and Natalie Tucker, musicians, Tucker Tunes

Robin Hopper, award-winning songwriter, musician, educator

LINKS:

Anchorage Folk Festival website

Anchorage Folk Festival schedule Tucker Tunes Facebook

Robin Hopper website