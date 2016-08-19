Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arctic Entries: The Seven Year Itch, Part 2

Published August 19, 2016 at 12:30 PM AKDT
Arctic Entries Logo

Arctic Entries this month brings you The Seven Year Itch: Arctic Entries Through the Years, Part Two. In the spirit of This American LifeThe Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, seven people each tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.SPEAKERS:

  • Brett Rawalt – The Day My Career Began
  • Kevin Worrell – Break from Reality
  • Jamie Patterson-Simes – Flight Safety
  • Roman Dial – Searching for Cody
  • Orion Donicht – Rolling Stones Roadie
  • Becky Windt Pearson – Not Enough Space in the Freezer

LISTEN NOWWe weren't able to have all of the speakers from that night in the show, so here's a bonus presentation:

  • Christy Everett Jordan – Feminist Not a Homewrecker

LISTEN NOWLINKS:

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey RobardsBROADCAST: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)RECORDED: Tuesday, May 11, 2016 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE
Programs