Arctic Entries: The Seven Year Itch, Part 2

Arctic Entries this month brings you The Seven Year Itch: Arctic Entries Through the Years, Part Two. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, seven people each tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.SPEAKERS:

Brett Rawalt – The Day My Career Began

– The Day My Career Began Kevin Worrell – Break from Reality

– Break from Reality Jamie Patterson-Simes – Flight Safety

– Flight Safety Roman Dial – Searching for Cody

– Searching for Cody Orion Donicht – Rolling Stones Roadie

– Rolling Stones Roadie Becky Windt Pearson – Not Enough Space in the Freezer

LISTEN NOWWe weren't able to have all of the speakers from that night in the show, so here's a bonus presentation:

Christy Everett Jordan – Feminist Not a Homewrecker

LISTEN NOWLINKS:

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey RobardsBROADCAST: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)RECORDED: Tuesday, May 11, 2016 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts