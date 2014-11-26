Zig-Zag Chevron Hat — A Free Knitting Pattern
I’m not good at fair isle knitting. Usually everything comes out three sizes too small. I pull the yarn too tightly. Or I follow a pattern that slowly incorporates a new color and I’m left with long strands of yarn on the wrong side.
Today I decided to try fair isle again by designing something simple — zig zags. I’ve included the chart and the row-by-row instructions. I recommend knitting the patterned portion in a place with little distraction and possibly without other people. I end up counting out loud “knit one, knit two, knit three, knit two,” etc. so I don’t get lost in the pattern. It’s not difficult, but requires a fair amount of focus.
The advantage to fair isle knitting is you create a thick wrong side to your fabric, which means a warmer hat. Below is a photo of the inside of the hat.
Zig-Zag Hat
Materials:
- size US 8 circular needle
- size US 9 circular and double pointed needles
- Loops & Threads Wool to Wash, one skein of neon orange (color A) and one electric blue (color B) Any heavy worsted weight wool yarn would work.
- darning needle
Abbreviations:
- K1, P1 = knit 1, purl 1
- k2tog = knit two stitches together
- Fair Isle pattern (the maroon is color B):
Directions:
With size 8 circular needle, cast on 80 stitches with color A. Join in the round, being careful not to twist the stitches.
K1, P1 ribbing for 23 rounds.
Switch to size 9 circular needles and knit 5 rounds. Switch to color B, but do not cut color A.
Knit 1 round in color B
Knit the following pattern (or follow the above chart):
Round 1: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round.
Round 2: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round.
Round 3: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round.
Round 4: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round
Round 5: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A* repeat * till end of round.
Round 6: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B* repeat * till end of round
Round 7: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 8: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 9: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round
Round10: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round
Round 11: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 12: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 13: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 14: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round
Round 15: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round
Round 16: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round
Round 17: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round
Knit 1 round in color B. Switch to color A, cutting color B and leaving an 8-inch tail.
Knit 5 rounds in color A.
Begin decreasing as follows:
Round 1: *K2tog knit 6* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 2 (and all even rounds): Knit
Round 3: *K2tog, K 5* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 5:*K2tog, K 4* Repeat * till end of round (this is where you should probably switch to the double points).
Round 7: *K2tog, K 3* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 9:*K2tog, K 2* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 11:*K2tog, K 1* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 13: *K2tog* Repeat * till end of round.
Cut yarn leaving a 12-inch tail. With a darning needle, run the yarn through the remaining stitches and cinch close. Weave in all ends.