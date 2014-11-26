Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Zig-Zag Chevron Hat — A Free Knitting Pattern

Alaska Public Media | By Natasha Price
Published November 26, 2014 at 8:00 AM AKST

I’m not good at fair isle knitting. Usually everything comes out three sizes too small. I pull the yarn too tightly. Or I follow a pattern that slowly incorporates a new color and I’m left with long strands of yarn on the wrong side.

Today I decided to try fair isle again by designing something simple — zig zags. I’ve included the chart and the row-by-row instructions. I recommend knitting the patterned portion in a place with little distraction and possibly without other people. I end up counting out loud “knit one, knit two, knit three, knit two,” etc. so I don’t get lost in the pattern. It’s not difficult, but requires a fair amount of focus.

The advantage to fair isle knitting is you create a thick wrong side to your fabric, which means a warmer hat. Below is a photo of the inside of the hat.

Materials:


  • size US 8 circular needle

  • size US 9 circular and double pointed needles

  • Loops & Threads Wool to Wash, one skein of neon orange (color A) and one electric blue (color B) Any heavy worsted weight wool yarn would work.

  • darning needle

Abbreviations:


  • K1, P1 = knit 1, purl 1

  • k2tog = knit two stitches together

  • Fair Isle pattern (the maroon is color B):

Directions:

With size 8 circular needle, cast on 80 stitches with color A. Join in the round, being careful not to twist the stitches.

K1, P1 ribbing for 23 rounds.

Switch to size 9 circular needles and knit 5 rounds. Switch to color B, but do not cut color A.

Knit 1 round in color B

Knit the following pattern (or follow the above chart):

Round 1: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 2: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 3: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 4: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 5: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A* repeat * till end of round.

Round 6: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B* repeat * till end of round

Round 7: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 8: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 9: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round10: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 11: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 12: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 13: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 14: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 15: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 16: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 17: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Knit 1 round in color B. Switch to color A, cutting color B and leaving an 8-inch tail.

Knit 5 rounds in color A.

Begin decreasing as follows:

Round 1: *K2tog knit 6* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 2 (and all even rounds): Knit
Round 3: *K2tog, K 5* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 5:*K2tog, K 4* Repeat * till end of round (this is where you should probably switch to the double points).
Round 7: *K2tog, K 3* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 9:*K2tog, K 2* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 11:*K2tog, K 1* Repeat * till end of round.
Round 13: *K2tog* Repeat * till end of round.

Cut yarn leaving a 12-inch tail. With a darning needle, run the yarn through the remaining stitches and cinch close. Weave in all ends.
Natasha Price

Natasha was born and raised in Anchorage. She has always had a passion for making useful things, whether they are knit, crocheted, sewn or randomly glued and assembled. She received her bachelor’s degree in French and journalism from the University of Alaska Anchorage and spent six fulfilling years working at Skinny Raven Sports. She is currently Program Associate at Spirit of Youth and also does voice over work around town. If you're awake at 3 a.m. and tune into KLEF 98.1 you might hear Natasha delivering public service announcements. She lives in Anchorage with her husband, Stephen, and young son, Jack.

See stories by Natasha Price