Zig-Zag Chevron Hat — A Free Knitting Pattern

I’m not good at fair isle knitting. Usually everything comes out three sizes too small. I pull the yarn too tightly. Or I follow a pattern that slowly incorporates a new color and I’m left with long strands of yarn on the wrong side.

Today I decided to try fair isle again by designing something simple — zig zags. I’ve included the chart and the row-by-row instructions. I recommend knitting the patterned portion in a place with little distraction and possibly without other people. I end up counting out loud “knit one, knit two, knit three, knit two,” etc. so I don’t get lost in the pattern. It’s not difficult, but requires a fair amount of focus.

The advantage to fair isle knitting is you create a thick wrong side to your fabric, which means a warmer hat. Below is a photo of the inside of the hat.



Zig-Zag Hat

Materials:





size US 8 circular needle

size US 9 circular and double pointed needles

Loops & Threads Wool to Wash, one skein of neon orange (color A) and one electric blue (color B) Any heavy worsted weight wool yarn would work.

darning needle

Abbreviations:





K1, P1 = knit 1, purl 1

k2tog = knit two stitches together

Fair Isle pattern (the maroon is color B):

Directions:

With size 8 circular needle, cast on 80 stitches with color A. Join in the round, being careful not to twist the stitches.

K1, P1 ribbing for 23 rounds.

Switch to size 9 circular needles and knit 5 rounds. Switch to color B, but do not cut color A.

Knit 1 round in color B

Knit the following pattern (or follow the above chart):

Round 1: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 2: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 3: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round.

Round 4: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 5: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A* repeat * till end of round.

Round 6: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B* repeat * till end of round

Round 7: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 8: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 9: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round10: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 11: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 12: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 13: *3B, 2A, 3B, 4A, 3B, 2A, 3B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 14: *1A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 3B, 1A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 15: *2A, 3B, 2A, 6B, 2A, 3B, 2A*, repeat * till end of round

Round 16: *1B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 4B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 1B*, repeat * till end of round

Round 17: *2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B, 2A, 3B, 2A, 2B*, repeat * till end of round

Knit 1 round in color B. Switch to color A, cutting color B and leaving an 8-inch tail.

Knit 5 rounds in color A.

Begin decreasing as follows:

Round 1: *K2tog knit 6* Repeat * till end of round.

Round 2 (and all even rounds): Knit

Round 3: *K2tog, K 5* Repeat * till end of round.

Round 5:*K2tog, K 4* Repeat * till end of round (this is where you should probably switch to the double points).

Round 7: *K2tog, K 3* Repeat * till end of round.

Round 9:*K2tog, K 2* Repeat * till end of round.

Round 11:*K2tog, K 1* Repeat * till end of round.

Round 13: *K2tog* Repeat * till end of round.

Cut yarn leaving a 12-inch tail. With a darning needle, run the yarn through the remaining stitches and cinch close. Weave in all ends.