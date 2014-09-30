TV Highlights: October 2014

Tune in to Austin City Limits Celebrates 40 Years on Alaska Public Media on Friday Oct. 10 at 9:00 pm.

This 2-hour special, guest hosted by Jeff Bridges Matthew McConaughey and Sheryl Crow, will feature the music of hit artists including: Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Alabama Shakes, Kris Kristofferson and more.

Also highlighting October is the return of Doc Martin on Saturday nights and new programs Roadtrip Nation and Midsomer Murders also on Saturday nights.

You can find the complete schedules for October here:

