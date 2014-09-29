Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Makers: Women Who Make America

Alaska Public Media
Published September 29, 2014 at 1:00 PM AKDT

A PBS series exploring the lives of important women in careers including comedy, Hollywood, space, war, business, and politics throughout the decades.

The show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the triumphs, struggles, and contributions of these women and how their influences have shaped the different career fields for future women.

Episodes will air:


  • Women in Comedy:  Tuesday, September 30 at 8:00 pm

  • Women in Hollywood:  Tuesday, October 7 at 8:00 pm

  • Women in Space:  Tuesday, October 14 at 8:00 pm

  • Women in War:  Tuesday, October 21 at 8:00 pm

Programs