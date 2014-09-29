Makers: Women Who Make America
A PBS series exploring the lives of important women in careers including comedy, Hollywood, space, war, business, and politics throughout the decades.
The show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the triumphs, struggles, and contributions of these women and how their influences have shaped the different career fields for future women.
Episodes will air:
- Women in Comedy: Tuesday, September 30 at 8:00 pm
- Women in Hollywood: Tuesday, October 7 at 8:00 pm
- Women in Space: Tuesday, October 14 at 8:00 pm
- Women in War: Tuesday, October 21 at 8:00 pm