Masterpiece Classic: The Paradise. Season 2
MASTERPIECE CLASSIC features Season 2 of the signature period drama, The Paradise.
Featured in 1875 the show is centered around a young woman named Denise Lovett and her life working at The Paradise, a department store owned by John Moray.
The show is based on Émile Zola’s classic novel, Au Bonheur des Dames.
Episodes will air:
- Sunday, September 28 at 7:00 pm
- Sunday, October 5 at 7:00 pm
- Sunday, October 12 at 7:00 pm
- Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 pm
- Sunday, October 26 at 7:00 pm