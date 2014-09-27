Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Masterpiece Classic: The Paradise. Season 2

Alaska Public Media
Published September 27, 2014 at 12:00 PM AKDT

MASTERPIECE CLASSIC features Season 2 of the signature period drama, The Paradise.

Featured in 1875 the show is centered around a young woman named Denise Lovett and her life working at The Paradise, a department store owned by John Moray.

The show is based on Émile Zola’s classic novel, Au Bonheur des Dames.

Episodes will air:


  • Sunday, September 28 at 7:00 pm

  • Sunday, October 5 at 7:00 pm

  • Sunday, October 12 at 7:00 pm

  • Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 pm

  • Sunday, October 26 at 7:00 pm
Programs