Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

My New Years Resolution: Wine

Alaska Public Media | By Fresh49.com 49
Published January 27, 2014 at 10:56 AM AKST

By Carolyn Kinneen

This year I decided my resolution should be to explore more wine options and expand my wine knowledge base. Hard resolution to follow, right?

I felt I needed to do some homework to actively make this happen, or I would just fall into my normal wine patterns. I couldn't just do this on my own though, I asked
Chad Culley, one of the owners of Crush Wine Bistro and the Cellar in Anchorage to start my wine exploration off right.

This audio clip explores some of these new wines I'll be adding to the wine rack. Chad's given me four delicious wines and suggests some vintages that we all might want to try going into 2014.

Besides the easy task of just "tasting a lot of wine," Chad also recommends some great wine books to expand my wine knowledge base. His top four favorites?

Adventures on the Wine Route: A Wine Buyer's Tour of France by Kermit Lynch - He considers this to be one of the best wine books ever written. He's not alone as it's being widely celebrated on it's 25th anniversary and will be my first read.

Next, for folks who need a basic book or a refresher course, The Dummies Guide to Wine which Chad suggested reading cover to cover.

The newest book on his list is The New California Wine: A Guide to the Producers and Wines Behind a Revolution in Taste by Jon Bonne. He got this one for Christmas and it's become a favorite. He's been captivated reading about the new generation in California wine growers, their culture and the wines they are producing.

Finally, Naked Wine: Letting Grapes Do What Comes Naturally by Alice Feiring rounds out list. "Naked Wine" explores one woman's quest to learn and produce organic wines and along the way.

Looks like 2014 is starting out right. Cheers!
Programs
Fresh49.com 49

Chef Rob and Carolyn Kinneen started Fresh49.com to showcase Alaska’s food bounty. Utilizing Rob’s contemporary Chef training and Carolyn’s logistical and media skills, they develop webisodes exploring Alaskan and local food identity, create events featuring local cuisine and work with companies on food development and brand messaging.

Rob and Carolyn have a daughter, Sylvie who often accompanies them on their adventures.

fresh49.com
See stories by Fresh49.com 49