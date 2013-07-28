Night Music July 27, 2013

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Just Squeeze Me

Dick Hyman/Fats Waller

Dick Hyman Plays Fats Waller

Reference

6:00

Cannondale Bop

Dan Mac Quartet/Ray Booker

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath ‎

3:42

Only You

Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath ‎

6:34

Maiden Voyage

Westchester Jazz Orchestra/Herbie Hancock

Maiden Voyage Suite

www. WestJazzOrch.org

10:33

Django

Dick Hyman/John Lewis

Dick Hyman at Chung’s Chinese Restaurant

Reference

5:37

Gentle Breeze

Carlos Angeles/ Carlos Angeles

Gentle Breeze

Optimism

4:32

‘Trane

John Patitucci/ John Patitucci

SketchBook

grp

5:16

Summertime

Jim Hall & Pat Metheny/DuBose Heyward, G.& I. Gershwin

Jim Hall & Pat Metheny

Telarc

5:35

Lift Every Voice and Sing

Malachi Thompson and Africa Brass/ J. R. Johnson, J. W. Johnson

Lift Every Voice

Delmark

10:37

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz