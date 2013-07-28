Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Night Music July 27, 2013

Published July 28, 2013 at 7:56 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration

Just Squeeze Me

Dick Hyman/Fats Waller

Dick Hyman Plays Fats Waller

Reference

6:00

 

Cannondale Bop

Dan Mac Quartet/Ray Booker

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath

3:42

 

 

Only You

Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath

6:34

 

Maiden Voyage

Westchester Jazz Orchestra/Herbie Hancock

Maiden Voyage Suite

www. WestJazzOrch.org

10:33

 

Django

Dick Hyman/John Lewis

Dick Hyman at Chung’s Chinese Restaurant

Reference

5:37

 

Gentle Breeze

Carlos Angeles/ Carlos Angeles

Gentle Breeze

Optimism

4:32

 

‘Trane

John Patitucci/ John Patitucci

SketchBook

grp

5:16

 

Summertime

Jim Hall & Pat Metheny/DuBose Heyward, G.& I. Gershwin

Jim Hall & Pat Metheny

Telarc

5:35

 

Lift Every Voice and Sing

Malachi Thompson and Africa Brass/ J. R. Johnson, J. W. Johnson

Lift Every Voice

Delmark

10:37

 

 

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz

 

 
