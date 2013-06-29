Night Music June 28, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Island Stomp
Michel Camilo/ Michel Camilo
On Fire
Epic
5:18
In Your Own Sweet Way
Kenny Garrett/Dave Brubeck
Triology
Warner Bros.
5:49
Keepin’ Out Of Mischief Now
Joe Pass/Fats Waller
Joe Pass My Song
Telarc
7:39
Hello Like Before
Ernestine Anderson/John Collins, Bill Withers
Hello Like Before
Concord
5:02
I Left My Heart In San Francisco
Jack Jones/Douglas Cross, George Cory
Jack Jones paints a tribute to Tony Bennett
One Music
I Hear A Rhapsody
Dave Tofani Quartet/ Fragos, Baker, Gasparre
Nights At The Inn
SoloWinds
7:35
What is this thing called Love?
Dave Tofani Quartet/Cole Porter
Nights At The Inn
SoloWinds
5:22
So This Is Love
The Dutch Jazz Orchestra/Billy Strayhorn
So This Is Love/More Newly Discovered Works of Billy Strayhorn
Radio Netherlands
7:24
Blues Number Four
Buddy Collette Big Band/ Buddy Collette
Buddy Collette Big Band in Concert at the Lincoln Theatre, Washington D.C.
Bridge
4:26
9:00
