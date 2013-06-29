Night Music June 28, 2013

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Island Stomp

Michel Camilo/ Michel Camilo

On Fire

Epic

5:18

In Your Own Sweet Way

Kenny Garrett/Dave Brubeck

Triology

Warner Bros.

5:49

Keepin’ Out Of Mischief Now

Joe Pass/Fats Waller

Joe Pass My Song

Telarc

7:39

Hello Like Before

Ernestine Anderson/John Collins, Bill Withers

Hello Like Before

Concord

5:02

I Left My Heart In San Francisco

Jack Jones/Douglas Cross, George Cory

Jack Jones paints a tribute to Tony Bennett

One Music

I Hear A Rhapsody

Dave Tofani Quartet/ Fragos, Baker, Gasparre

Nights At The Inn

SoloWinds

7:35

What is this thing called Love?

Dave Tofani Quartet/Cole Porter

Nights At The Inn

SoloWinds

5:22

So This Is Love

The Dutch Jazz Orchestra/Billy Strayhorn

So This Is Love/More Newly Discovered Works of Billy Strayhorn

Radio Netherlands

7:24

Blues Number Four

Buddy Collette Big Band/ Buddy Collette

Buddy Collette Big Band in Concert at the Lincoln Theatre, Washington D.C.

Bridge

4:26

9:00

Song Travels with Michael Feinstein