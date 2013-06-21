Treadwell Announces Candidacy For US Senate; And Murkowski Says She Now Backs Gay Marriage
Current Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell officially announces his run for the U.S. Senate in 2014. Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan announces his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor in the next election. Senator Lisa Murkowski says she now backs gay marriage. Proponents of a marijuana initiative have gathered enough signatures to get the issue on the 2014 ballot. In order to comply with the Clean Water Act, Anchorage Wastewater Utility may have to spend up to $800 million on equipment upgrades.
HOST: Michael Carey
GUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Sean Doogan, Alaska Dispatch
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m.
Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m.
HOST: Michael Carey
GUESTS:
- Daysha Eaton, KSKA 91.1FM
- Sean Doogan, Alaska Dispatch
- Dermot Cole, Fairbanks News-Miner
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m.
Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m.
