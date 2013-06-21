Treadwell Announces Candidacy For US Senate; And Murkowski Says She Now Backs Gay Marriage

Current Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell officially announces his run for the U.S. Senate in 2014. Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan announces his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor in the next election. Senator Lisa Murkowski says she now backs gay marriage. Proponents of a marijuana initiative have gathered enough signatures to get the issue on the 2014 ballot. In order to comply with the Clean Water Act, Anchorage Wastewater Utility may have to spend up to $800 million on equipment upgrades.

