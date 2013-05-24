Oil Tax Revision Signed Into Law; And APU Announces Dramatic Tuition Cut

Governor Sean Parnell signs the oil tax revision into law. Anchorage’s public testimony ordinance gets shelved. Former Republican Senate candidate Joe Miller is ordered to pay $85,000 to the Alaska Dispatch for legal fees. Alaska Pacific University announces a dramatic cut in tuition. The tripod finally falls at the Nenana Ice Classic. A formal investigation into the grounding of the drill rig Kulluk has begun. Alaskans face another weak return of King Salmon. The Alaska Police Standards Council reviews the conduct of officers who committed unprofessional or illegal acts. The Anchorage School District will not hold summer school this year. Governor Parnell promotes state funding of ANWR oil exploration.

