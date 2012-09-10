A New Capacity Building Grant Program for Alaska Nonprofits

The Alaska Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Capacity Building for Charitable Organizations (CBCO) grant program. The program offers a unique opportunity for eligible nonprofit organizations to apply for grants to build capacity in the areas of leadership development, organizational development, program development, collaboration and community engagement, and effectiveness evaluation.

Grant awards will support the professional staff and board of directors of nonprofit recipients in their efforts to access tools, develop practical skills, and cultivate support systems needed to effectively achieve the organization's mission. Examples of eligible activities include management training for staff, creation of a strategic plan, creation or updating a website, and attending conferences or training. With a wide array of ways nonprofit organizations can improve leadership, organization and effectiveness, Alaska nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a CBCO grant.

Eligibility is limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations located in the state of Alaska, and equivalent organizations may include tribes, schools, churches, and local government agencies and programs. Organizations may be awarded up to $15,000 with typical grants ranging between $3,000 and $5,000.

Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis starting with the first deadline on October 1, 2012 followed by deadlines on December 1, February 1, April 1, June 1, and August 1.

ACF would like to thank the Rasmuson Foundation for their support of this grant program.