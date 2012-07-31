Video: Kenai South Beach Dipnetting From the Air

The 2012 dip net season was fast and furious on the Kenai. After a quick morning filling the coolers we stopped mid-way back on the beach access to do a little filming. We actually had no idea the wetlands were so extensive just over the grass berm. It also wasn't until we had returned to home that we realized what great shots we'd picked up. The camera was mounted to an RC airplane, post production was done in Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Premiere.