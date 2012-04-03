Spring Greetings all Community Builders!

The Alaska Catalysts are delighted to invite you to A Taste of Open Space, and an exciting day for connections and creative conversations that is coming up April 19th from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm at the Kincaid Park Chalet in Anchorage.

This gathering will be created by and for people like you: active change agents and natural catalysts who care deeply about making positive impact in communities across Alaska. We invite you to "Bring your Gifts and a Guest" to help co-create a day that brings new energy to participants, fueling each of us to advance the possibilities we care about, strengthen or create connections with other catalysts, and generate an innovative learning experience for all.

Gifts: Bring one of your 'best' resources, models, processes, tools, stories, etc. that you are willing to share with others. We will align these gifts with the goals and desires/needs of other participants to generate outcomes that matter to us.

Guest: Your registration cost includes a space for you and your guest. Think about the natural change agents you know. Who would enjoy participating in this gathering of Alaska Catalysts? Please include their information in the registration form below and let them know you've invited them.

Open Space: We will utilize this innovative yet simple 'social technology' which maximizes your role as participant to design the agenda, focus and outcomes of the day. Open Space follows three simple rules:

1. Whoever comes are the right people

2. Whatever happens is the only thing that could have

3. The law of two feet: If at any time you find yourself in any situation where you are neither learning nor contributing: Give greetings, use your two feet, and go do something useful. Responsibility resides with you.

For more information about Open Space, check out wikipedia, or the Open Space website.

To register, please use this Taste of Open Space Registration Form .

Thanks to the Alaska Community Foundation - sponsor of the Community Building for Alaska event held in October 2011. The funds from that event have made it possible to keep registration costs for this event as low as possible.

Here is a video of outcomes created at the Community Building for Alaska event in October:

Please help us spread the word to attract as many people as possible (we have room for more than 100!). Feel free to forward this email and the above link to anyone you think might be interested.

We hope you join us at A Taste of Open Space and promise you will make it a dynamic day.