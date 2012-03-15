Aleut Story

From isolated internment camps in Southeast Alaska to Congress and the White House, this is the incredible, untold story of Aleut Americans' decades-long struggle for human and civil rights. In 194, as World War II invaded Alaska, Aleut Americans were taken from their homes and removed to abysmal government camps 1,500 miles away. As the Aleuts prayed for deliverance, "friendly forces" looted their homes and churches in the Aleutian and Pribilof islands. Those who survied would fight for their rights - in the nation's courts and on Capitol Hill.

