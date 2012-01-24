Commonwealth North Announces New President

Michael Jungreis, Partner with the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP, has been elected as the President of the Commonwealth North Board of Directors for 2012.

Michael Jungreis has practiced law in Alaska since 1979. His practice is focused on natural resources, complex real property, commercial transactions, and commercial litigation.

The new 2012 Commonwealth North Executive Committee will also include Tom Case, Chancellor, University of Alaska Anchorage as President-Elect; Michele Brown, President & CEO of United Way of Anchorage as Secretary; and Meera Kohler, President and CEO of Alaska Village Electric Coop as Treasurer. Dr. Tom Nighswander, Alaska Tribal Health Consortium and University of Washington School of Medicine, will remain on the Executive Committee as Past-President.

New Board members include: Tom Case, Chancellor, University of Alaska Anchorage, and Bruce Lamoureux, Chief Executive, Providence Health & Services, Alaska. Re-elected Board members include: Nils Andreassen, Managing Director, Institute of the North; Cheryl Frasca, Director, Office of Management and Budget, Municipality of Anchorage; Michael Jungreis, Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP; Meera Kohler, President and CEO, Alaska Village Electric Cooperative; and Tom Nighswander, Physician, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and University of Washington School of Medicine.

Commonwealth North leads Alaskans to adopt enlightened policies that enhance Alaskans' quality of life and improve the State's ability to effectively manage its resources. The purpose of Commonwealth North is to educate its members and others on significant public policy issues affecting Alaska and its future, and to assist in their resolution. Commonwealth North was co-founded by former Alaska Governors Walter Hickel and the late William Egan. Commonwealth North is a non-partisan organization where cultural and professional diversity is welcomed.