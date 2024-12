If you live in Anchorage, you've likely seen the old Alaska Railroad steam engine in the Delaney Park strip at 9th avenue. Recently, a similar coal-powered steam engine was returned to the Alaska Railroad from a private collection in the lower 48.

From Alaska Railroad (Showing 8 of 100 items)

The Engine in Bear Valley just after it came through the Whittier Tunnel

Arriving into Anchorage.

Weaver Franklin, who used to run the 557 back in the day (557 left the state in 1965...

Mr. Aadnesen being interviewed in front of ol' 557.

Some photos of 557 when it working These are from the Walter Strong collection

Generated by Facebook Photo Fetcher