Learning from Norway’s success with Oil and Gas

Can Alaska Learn from Norway's Oil and Gas Success? The Alaska World Affairs Council presents a panel discussion featuring:





Elle Ede, Statoil Alaska

Brad Keithly, Perkins Coie

Rebecca Logan, Alaska Industry Support Alliance

Hugh Short, Alaska Growth Capital

About the panelists:

Ella Ede:

Ella Ede is currently the Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Statoil Alaska, responsible for community relations and communication with external and internal stakeholders. As a life-long Alaskan, Ella has over 22 years of experience working with the oil and gas and mining industries. Ella was raised in rural Alaska Native villages, including Koyukuk, Kongiganek, Naknek, Nikolai, and Selawik. Her experience includes environmental management, stakeholder engagement, and public relations on large Alaska projects. She was the environmental project manager for the Pebble Project for three years, and previously worked in consulting following the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill managing environmental studies to establish baseline conditions and determine impacts. She is currently on the board of directors of the Resource Development Council and Alaska Resource Education whose mission is to educate students about Alaska's natural resources. Ella’s primary focus at Statoil is on establishing the company’s corporate social responsibility policy for Alaska, which includes an emphasis on educational initiatives and community investment.

Brad Keithley:

Brad Keithley is a partner and co-head of the Oil & Gas practice at Perkins Coie. He is based in the firm’s Anchorage and Washington, D.C. offices. Prior to joining Perkins Coie, Brad was a partner for 18 years with the global law firm of Jones Day, based primarily in the firm’s Dallas and Houston offices. Throughout his career, Brad’s practice has been concentrated in the areas of oil & gas regulation, commercial transactions and litigation.

His clients have included major oil & gas companies, oil & gas pipelines, large and medium independents, as well as major consumers of natural gas. During the last ten years, Brad’s practice has focused primarily on matters related to Alaska oil & gas, international and U.S. LNG issues, matters related to oil & gas exploration, and development and production on U.S. federal lands and waters. Brad is a past co-chair of the Institute of Energy Law’s Annual Oil & Gas Law Conference and was a founding co-chair of the Institute’s Annual Law of LNG Conference.

Rebecca Logan:

Rebecca Logan has a long resume of leadership in the Anchorage community. She is presently the General Manager of the Alaska Industry Support Alliance. Prior to working for the Alliance, Logan served as President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Alaska. Logan also owned and operated restaurants in the Anchorage area for 10 years. She has served two terms on the Chugach Electric Association Board of Directors, leading the board as chairman for two terms. Logan chaired the Joint Rail belt Utility Task Force that created the new generation and transmission co-op that includes 5 of the 6 rail belt utilities. She is a current member of the Special Olympics Alaska board and will serve as the Chairman of that Board in 2012. Logan is the mother of two beautiful daughters, Lindsey aged 17 and Lauren aged 14.

Hugh Short:

Hugh Short is currently the CEO for Alaska Growth Capital, an ASRC company. He is also the Chair of AIDEA, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and the Alaska Energy Authority. A lifelong Alaskan, Hugh was born and raised in Bethel, Alaska and is a Calista Corporation shareholder.

He has served as the VP for Support Services at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, as well as owner of small businesses in rural Alaska. Additionally, he has served as the Mayor of Bethel from 2002 to 2004, and the Yuut Elitnaurviat Board of Directors in Bethel, Alaska. Hugh currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Alaska Humanities Forum as Treasurer, Rural Energy Enterprises, and United Utilities, Inc.