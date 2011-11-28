The Importance of a Healthy Lifestyle

Alaskan youth want and need strong and healthy role models at home and in their communities. Substance abuse by parents and community leaders was identified by stakeholders young and old as a major contributor to suicide. Given the evidence that substance abuse is involved in up to 70% of reports of harm to Alaskan children, and the research that shows how adverse childhood experiences <1> increase the risk of suicide in adulthood, it is important that every Alaskan adult make healthy and responsible lifestyle choices and model those choices for others.

Alaskans seeking to make healthy choices and overcome addictions and negative behaviors can learn more about treatment and support services from their medical provider, health educator, or community health/behavioral health aide. Mental health and substance abuse treatment options vary from community to community. Information about what is available is provided by the community behavioral health centers, tribal health corporations, Alaska 211, Careline, the Alaska Mental Health Board, and the Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Research shows that mental and emotional health can be improved and maintained just like physical health often by the very same means. Mental health promotion is as simple as adding five things to your life: exercise, social connection, acts of giving, self-awareness, and learning<2>.

These same lifestyle activities are recommended to reduce the risks associated with cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, hypertension, diabetes, and a host of other health conditions.

Promoting mental and emotional wellness in your life and the lives of your family members is directly related to reducing the risk of suicide. Nationally, the data reflects a distinct link between depression and risk of suicide. The American Association for Suicidology reports that about 66% of people who complete suicide are depressed at the time of their deaths<3>.

The risk of suicide in people with major depression is about 20 times that of the general population<4>. Depression can be prevented in some cases, and in others, it can be mitigated and managed, through proactive lifestyle changes that improve or maintain health.

Resources:

To find a mental health treatment provider in your community, call the Alaska Mental Health Board at 1-888-464-8920 or visit the Treatment Locator at www.samhsa.gov.

To find a substance abuse treatment provider in your community, call the Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse at 1-888-464-8920 or visit the Treatment Locator at www.samhsa.gov.

To find a primary care provider in your community, call the Alaska Primary Care Association at (907) 929-2722.

Alaska 211 is a social service referral call line provided by United Way. Dial 2-1-1 and explain what sort of help (health care, child care, housing assistance, food bank, etc.) you need. You can also find referral information online at www.alaska211.org.

To learn more about how to improve and maintain mental and emotional health, talk to your medical provider, health educator, or community health/behavioral health aide and visit the Sound Minds in Sound Bodies project at http://hss.state.ak.us/abada/sound.htm.