UAA Establishes Fund for Student-athlete Marko Cheseto

In response to an overwhelming number of inquiries regarding Marko Cheseto, a restricted fund has been established here at the University of Alaska Anchorage athletics department in support of him. This fund will consist of private donations only and no state monies will be used for this fund.

Those interested in donating to this fund may send a check made out to:

UAA Athletics/Cheseto Fund

UAA Athletics

Wells Fargo Sports Complex

Room 220

3211 Providence Drive

Anchorage, AK 99508

As a result of his recent episode, Cheseto, a UAA student-athlete, experienced severe frostbite of his hands and feet. While his hands are expected to make a full recovery, damage to his lower extremities was so severe that it required amputation above the ankle on both legs. He is expected to remain in the hospital for some time as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation.