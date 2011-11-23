Aging in Alaska: Traumatic Brain Injury and Alzheimer’s

Dr. Joshua Gatson is an award winning Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He came to Alaska in early November to for the 2011 Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska Research Forum to discuss the link between Traumatic Brain Injury and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Gatson is currently participating in some of the first clinical studies in the world attempting to prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia from developing in individuals who have experienced a traumatic brain injury. In this edition of Aging in Alaska, our host, Lisa Wawrzonek interviews Dr. Gatson about his work and new developments in the field of Alzheimer’s research.

Aging in Alaska Host:

Lisa Wawrzonek, Director of education at Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska

Guest:

Dr. Joshua Gatson, Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

